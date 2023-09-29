Markets
Access: Bond market to see repricing on short-end

Traders at Access Bank expect a repricing on the short-end of the bond curve today, as the market reacts to the sharp decline in T-bills stop rates. Meanwhile, a more active T-bills market is expected as unmet demand from the mid-week auction filters into the secondary market. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 12:48:24 GMT

