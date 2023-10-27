Share
Access: Bond yields rise to keep market bearish
Traders at Access Bank expect the bond market to remain bearish due to the continuous rise in yields of short and long-dated Treasury bills and increased rate in Overnight placements in the market. Ebube Uneze, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 27 Oct 2023 12:34:31 GMT
