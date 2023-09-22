Markets
Access: Expected fx debit to lift money market rates

Traders at Access bank say they anticipate a rise in money market rates due to the expected FX intervention debit to the market. Meanwhile, the naira lost further ground at the parallel currently trading at 980 levels to the dollar. Kolawole Komolafe, a Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:27:56 GMT

