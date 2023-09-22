Share
Access: Expected fx debit to lift money market rates
Traders at Access bank say they anticipate a rise in money market rates due to the expected FX intervention debit to the market. Meanwhile, the naira lost further ground at the parallel currently trading at 980 levels to the dollar. Kolawole Komolafe, a Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 12:27:56 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.