Access: High liquidity drives bullish T-bills market

Traders at Access Bank say the bullish sentiments in the Treasury Bills market is driven by significant liquidity in the system as buy interest is witnessed across the curve. September-December 2023 bills and the June-July 2024 maturities are the most sought-after. Daniel Afolabi, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 04 Aug 2023 13:11:37 GMT

