Share
Access: High liquidity to sustain bullish T-bills
The Central Bank of Nigeria has lifted the ban on 43 import items previously restricted from accessing foreign exchange from the official I&E window. Meanwhile, Tilewa Adebajo, the CEO of CFG Advisory, joins CNBC Africa for these discussions.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 12:27:54 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.