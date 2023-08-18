Share
Access: Investors cherry-pick bonds
Traders at Access Bank expect the bearish market sentiment in the bond market to persist as investors continue to remain at the sidelines while cherry-picking high yielding instruments. For the T-bills market, interest remains on short-tenured maturities as both local and offshore players trade with caution. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member, Access Bank.
Fri, 18 Aug 2023 11:56:54 GMT
