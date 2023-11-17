Share
Access: Investors continue to cherry-pick T-bills
Traders at Access Bank expect investors to continue to cherry-pick some treasury bills in the absence of an OMO auction. Eki Teddy-Onaghise, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 17 Nov 2023 11:54:02 GMT
