Access: Investors to continue cherry-picking bonds
Traders at Access Bank expect investors to continue cherry picking c due to the lack of high-yielding investment alternatives in the market. For the T-bills side, there are increased offers on the long end of the curve, particularly the August–September tenors. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 12:20:51 GMT
