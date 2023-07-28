Share
Access: Liquidity to drive T-bills bids
Traders at Access Bank say they expect improved bids in the treasury bills market due to the enhanced level of money market liquidity. Liquidity rose by about 491.7 billion naira owing to FAAC credit by the Central Bank of Nigeria to banks. Ebube Uneze, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss expectations for this week close.
Fri, 28 Jul 2023 13:58:23 GMT
