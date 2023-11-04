Share
Access: Market uncertainty drives cautious trading
Traders at Access Bank expect the fixed income market to remain bearish as investors maintain a cautious approach due to uncertainty in market dynamics. Femi Adeola, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:35:03 GMT
