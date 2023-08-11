Share
Access: Omo auction drives bearish bias
Traders at Access Bank expect a bearish bias to linger in the fixed income market as investors offer their winnings from the first OMO auction conducted this year by the CBN mopping up about 150 billion naira. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Fixed Income Dealer at Access joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 11 Aug 2023 13:01:04 GMT
