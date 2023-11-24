Markets
Access: T-Bills market to remain bullish despite illiquidity

Traders at Access Bank expect the T-bills market to remain bullish as the market anticipates FAAC disbursements. For the bond side, activities on the short end of the curve remain muted due to weak supply of papers coupled with the wide bid/ask spread. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Treasury Team Member, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of market activities.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:12:42 GMT

