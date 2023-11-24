Share
Access: T-Bills market to remain bullish despite illiquidity
Traders at Access Bank expect the T-bills market to remain bullish as the market anticipates FAAC disbursements. For the bond side, activities on the short end of the curve remain muted due to weak supply of papers coupled with the wide bid/ask spread. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Treasury Team Member, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of market activities.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:12:42 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.