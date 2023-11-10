Share
Access: Weak demand drives sentiment in bond market
Traders at Access Bank expect minimal trades to be consummated today due to the weak demand for long debt instruments. For the T-bills side, some cherry-picking is expected barring any OMO auction announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Senator Audu, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 10 Nov 2023 13:04:07 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.