Adesina speaks at Zimbabwe’s High-Level Debt Resolution Forum

Zimbabwe is being driven into further unsustainable debt due to economic sanctions, but arrears on the debt is more debilitating as the country cannot access international concessional financing or other revenue. Solutions have to be found, according to AfDB Group President Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who spoke at the High-Level Debt Resolution Forum held in Harare.
Thu, 08 Jun 2023 13:24:08 GMT

