AfDB Annual Meetings: Launch of the African Economic Outlook 2023

The African Development Bank Group will launch the 2023 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook. While highlighting the challenges, the 2023 African Economic Outlook mainly focuses on opportunities to unlock private investments and know-how and tap the continent's vast natural capital to combat climate change and spur the transition to green growth.
Thu, 25 May 2023 12:59:11 GMT

