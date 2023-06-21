Share
Afreximbank 30th Annual Meetings: A New Middle Passage by Africans for Africans
Panel discussion on the topic: A New Middle Passage by Africans for Africans — Strengthening Interconnectivity between Africa and its Diaspora for shared Prosperity, from the Afreximbank Annual Meetings held in Accra, Ghana. The panel is moderated by CNBC Africa Editor-in-Chief, Godfrey Mutizwa.
Wed, 21 Jun 2023 17:45:18 GMT
