ACCRA, 23 JUNE 2023 : The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Ghana Railway Company, the national railway operator of Ghana, have signed a project preparation facility Head of Terms agreement and Pre-Mandate Letter to finance the development and implementation of an integrated 299-kilometer (“km”) standard gauge railway network that connects Ghana’s western corridor to the Port of Takoradi and provides an essential link to external markets.

The Heads of Terms was signed by Mrs Kanayo Awani – Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank at Afreximbank and Dr Michael Anyetei – Managing Director, Ghana Railways Company Limited. Under the Heads of Terms of the project preparation facility, the Bank will avail early-stage project preparatory funding to finance the preparation of bankable feasibility studies. The Pre-Mandate Letter appoints Afreximbank to perform certain tasks in advance of the project attaining bankability aimed at raising the debt facility amount, currently estimated at US$ 2.1 billion.

Under the terms of the agreements, signed during the Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2023), Afreximbank committed to prescribe financial solutions, including project preparatory support, project financing, syndication and financial advisory services, and risk bearing instruments, to enable the project attain a timeous financial close.

The Bank believes that pursuing railway investments along the continent’s trade corridors would expand existing capacities and create new routes, links and pathways for value-added goods to be transported from manufacturing and processing areas to regional and global markets, thereby promoting intra-African trade within the AfCFTA context. This is evidenced by new mining projects and expansion of existing mining projects being planned in the country that stand to benefit from the project through more efficient and competitive transportation of imports and exports thereby boosting trade, regional integration and overall economic development.