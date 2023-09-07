Share
Africa Climate Summit 2023: Advancing the New Global Climate Finance Framework
Join us for a comprehensive update on the evolving global climate finance architecture and the innovative reform initiatives originating from the African continent. This session will underscore the inextricable connection between global financial disparities and the inadequacy of funding for sustainable development and climate action, underscoring the urgent need to scale up climate finance.
Thu, 07 Sep 2023 15:17:43 GMT
