Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit: Fireside Chat with former SA First Lady Graça Machel
From the Africa Heads of State Summit in Tanzania, we bring you a fireside chat on the topic "Let us accelerate investments in Africa's human capital: Our future depends on it" with former South Africa First Lady Graça Machel. She is interviewed by Dr. Victoria Kwakwa, Regional Vice President, Eastern and Southern Africa, at the World Bank.
Thu, 27 Jul 2023 15:05:34 GMT
