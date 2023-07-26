Markets
Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit: The Science Behind Human Capital

The Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit is a pivotal event born out of productive dialogues with government focal points. Its primary purpose is to emphasize the critical role of human capital in fostering economic growth and to elevate the discourse surrounding the imperative of investing in people. In this panel discussion from the Summit, we look at the Science behind Human Capital.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 12:39:27 GMT

