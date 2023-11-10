Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Africa Investment Forum 2023: Regional Corridors: Quest to Integrate Africa

Regional Corridors are critical to much-needed coordinated infrastructure development initiatives, and for establishing industrial clusters, attracting much-needed investment and spearheading socio-economic development and progress. The purpose of this session is to fast-track the implementation of these transformational regional corridor projects by sharing experience and innovative ideas among development partners, and public and private sector investors.
Fri, 10 Nov 2023 15:10:28 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top