Africa Investment Forum 2023: Regional Corridors: Quest to Integrate Africa
Regional Corridors are critical to much-needed coordinated infrastructure development initiatives, and for establishing industrial clusters, attracting much-needed investment and spearheading socio-economic development and progress. The purpose of this session is to fast-track the implementation of these transformational regional corridor projects by sharing experience and innovative ideas among development partners, and public and private sector investors.
Fri, 10 Nov 2023 15:10:28 GMT
