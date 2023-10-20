Share
Africa Oil Week 2023: Maximizing Africa’s natural resources
The private sector plays an integral role in producing oil and gas to improve the local economy. With the mounting pressure to move away from fossil fuels, what is the private sector doing to pivot?
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 18:27:28 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.