Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.

Qin visited facilities of the African Union in Addis Ababa, including the new headquarters of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. China financed the complex’s construction, as it previously did for the headquarters of the AU itself, also based in the Ethiopian capital.

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for over a decade. It competes for influence with the United States – which hosted leaders from 49 African countries last month – as well as with former colonial powers such as Britain and France.

“Africa should be a big stage for the international cooperation, not an arena for major countries competition,” Qin said at a news conference with AU Commission chair Moussa Faki.