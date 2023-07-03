Share
Africa50: Opening Ceremony of the Infra for Africa Forum & General Shareholders Meeting
Most parts of Africa still lag behind global levels of coverage in infrastructure, including energy, transport and logistics, and railways. Closing this infrastructure gap is important for both African and global development, helping to reduce poverty, promote regional integration and mitigate climate change. The Opening Ceremony will focus on this year's theme: Bankable, Scalable, Replicable.
Mon, 03 Jul 2023 14:21:42 GMT
