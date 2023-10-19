Share
African Energy Week 2023: Opening Ceremony Highlights
The African Energy Week 2023 is being held in Cape Town. CNBC Africa brings you highlights from the opening ceremony, including presidential addresses from East, West and Southern Africa.
Thu, 19 Oct 2023 13:07:48 GMT
