African Energy Week 2023: The Just Energy Leadership Dialogue
In the face of a various oppositions to African extraction projects there is a need to have an Africa gathered around its leaders to carry the following strong message: Africa has the right to a just energy transition. The Just Energy Leadership Dialogue will provide arguments for African leaders to better present their specific case regarding the extraction of natural resources.
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 09:48:37 GMT
