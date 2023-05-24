London, 24 th May, 2023 – Published by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) the Africa’s 2023 Growth Prospects: Securing growth resilience in a ‘polycrisis’ world report highlights the various factors that are currently plaguing the global economy: stubbornly high inflation, U.S. and Chinese trade and tech wars, geopolitical tensions and supply chain problems. Following a strong economic recovery from the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, global growth of 3.4% in 2022 was far lower than the IMF forecast of 4.9%, in part reflecting the extremely difficult global economic environment and a dramatic shift towards price stability in the inflation and growth trade-off.

Efforts by key global central banks to rein in inflation must take priority but this is having a negative effect on Africa, with higher external debt servicing costs and a collapse in African sovereign debt issuance. Only three African nations, Angola, Nigeria and South Africa, successfully accessed capital markets in 2022, collectively raising US$6bn, down from the nine that raised almost US$20bn in 2021.

Inflation is proving difficult to tame, while the opening up of the Chinese economy from Covid lockdown measures could further fuel global inflation by releasing pent-up domestic demand. However, “heightened geopolitical tensions, besides preventing opportunities for international cooperation on global issues such as security, climate change and trade, have raised the risk of fragmentation”, the report says.

The Afreximbank report forecasts 4.1% GDP growth for Africa this year, above the global average, with growth shared around the continent, although power shortages and other infrastructural shortcomings will see South African growth slow. The continent has the potential to accelerate its economic prospects, including via increasing infrastructural investment; ongoing structural transformation; improving the macroeconomic environment; digitalisation; and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).