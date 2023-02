Share

African Mining Indaba: Focus On Sasol’s Decarbonisation Strategy

Climate change is a key challenge facing our time. The race is on for big corporations to meet the greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030 and eventually reach the global Net Zero goal by 2050. This Focus On special unpacks Sasol’s decarbonisation strategy with the use of Green Hydrogen Ecosystems.

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 12:51:26 GMT