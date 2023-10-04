Share
African Resilience Forum 2023: Innovating Peace Finance: Mobilizing and Deploying Resources
Innovating Peace Finance: Mobilizing and Deploying Resources is the topic for Session 2 from the 5th Edition of the Africa Resilience Forum being held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. The focus is on concrete opportunities to finance at scale in support of peace, including through capital markets and creating a new asset class of peace bonds.
Wed, 04 Oct 2023 10:32:31 GMT
