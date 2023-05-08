Share

Africa’s Next Generation EP3: Role of fintechs in advancing banking sector in Africa

In the third episode of the series, we discuss fintechs and their role in the advancement of the banking sector. Research shows that fintechs make up the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa. Their rise is being fuelled by several trends, including increasing smartphone ownership, declining internet costs, and expanded network coverage, as well as a young, fast-growing, and rapidly urbanizing population. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Djiba Diallo, Senior Fintech Advisor at Ecobank; Itumeleng Moagi, Co-Founder, Growth Factor Technologies; and Kiiru Mohoya, Founder and CEO of Fingo Africa.
Mon, 08 May 2023 16:13:36 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.