Africa’s Next Generation EP3: Role of fintechs in advancing banking sector in Africa

In the third episode of the series, we discuss fintechs and their role in the advancement of the banking sector. Research shows that fintechs make up the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa. Their rise is being fuelled by several trends, including increasing smartphone ownership, declining internet costs, and expanded network coverage, as well as a young, fast-growing, and rapidly urbanizing population. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Djiba Diallo, Senior Fintech Advisor at Ecobank; Itumeleng Moagi, Co-Founder, Growth Factor Technologies; and Kiiru Mohoya, Founder and CEO of Fingo Africa.

Mon, 08 May 2023 16:13:36 GMT