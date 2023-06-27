Share
Africa’s Next Generation EP4: SMEs & the African economy
27th of June is SME day. According to World Economic Forum, SMEs are the lifeblood of African economies. The AfCFTA aims to help scale businesses through integration of regional value chains. Africa's Next Generation will look how SMEs can steer growth in the African economy.
Tue, 27 Jun 2023 14:12:49 GMT
