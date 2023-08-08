Share
Africa’s Next Generation EP5: Empowering SMEs through Financing
Globally, SMEs account for the majority of businesses and are the main contributors to job creation and economic growth. Financial constraints in emerging markets however remain a challenge. In the next episode of Africa’s Next Generation, we address this issue and probe possible solutions as we focus on empowering SMEs through funding or financing.
Tue, 08 Aug 2023 06:53:47 GMT
