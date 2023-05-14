Share

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023: South Africa Tourism Performance for 2022 to 2023

In its push to return to pre-pandemic numbers, South African tourism has faced a number of issues on the road to recovery. The sector currently contends with a global decline in travel due to elevated inflation, while local challenges such as the power crisis weigh heavy on South African business. CNBC Africa explores South Africa’s Tourism Performance over the past year and beyond at the Africa Travel Indaba 2023.

Sun, 14 May 2023 20:02:18 GMT