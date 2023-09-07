Markets
AGRF 2023 Summit: The Council of the Wise

The Council of the Wise aims to bring together some of the foremost African leaders, to discuss and support initiatives and actions towards achieving inclusive, resilient and nutritious agriculture and food systems transformation, as well as the SDG commitments. As an essential element of the AGRF, the Council of the Wise provides an opportunity for leaders to come together and build a common voice and position to deliver an African agenda on Sustainable Food Systems and SDGs.
Thu, 07 Sep 2023 19:45:09 GMT

