AI Africa: Developing Africa’s use of sustainable internet access
Welcome to another edition of CNBC Africa's all-new AI dedicated segment that keeps its finger on the pulse of continent-wide news that matters. Every week, we dive into the latest headlines and speak to market innovators about all thing's tech-driven across Africa. This week we speak to Rhys Morgan, VP and General Manager, EMEA, Media and Networks at Intelsat on some of their latest innovations in providing digital access to Africa.
Fri, 17 Nov 2023 11:46:27 GMT
