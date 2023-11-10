Share
AI Africa: Former Google insider shares insights on Artificial Intelligence
Welcome to another edition of CNBC Africa's all-new AI dedicated segment that keeps its finger on the pulse of continent-wide news that matters. Every week, we dive into the latest headlines and speak to market innovators about all thing's tech-driven across Africa. This week we speak to Ted Souder, Former Senior Executive at Google on the impact of advanced technologies on businesses and how the workforce can prepare for a future driven by digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence.
Fri, 10 Nov 2023 16:06:08 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.