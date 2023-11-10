Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

AI Africa: Former Google insider shares insights on Artificial Intelligence

Welcome to another edition of CNBC Africa's all-new AI dedicated segment that keeps its finger on the pulse of continent-wide news that matters. Every week, we dive into the latest headlines and speak to market innovators about all thing's tech-driven across Africa. This week we speak to Ted Souder, Former Senior Executive at Google on the impact of advanced technologies on businesses and how the workforce can prepare for a future driven by digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence.
Fri, 10 Nov 2023 16:06:08 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top