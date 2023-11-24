Share
AI Africa: Upskilling Africa’s tech talent
Welcome to another edition of CNBC Africa's all-new AI dedicated segment that keeps its finger on the pulse of continent-wide news that matters. Every week, we dive into the latest headlines and speak to market innovators about all thing's tech-driven across Africa. This week's segment explores upskilling Africa's tech talent. We speak to Stefan Lauber, Managing Director, i-Fundi and Max Cuvellier Giacomelli, Head of Mobile for Development at the GSMA.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 14:43:10 GMT
