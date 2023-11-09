Share
AIF2023: Conversations with Heads of State: Accelerating Africa’s Economic Transformation
Conversations with Heads of State: Accelerating Africa's Economic Transformation. The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2023 kicked off in Marrakesh, Morocco with a presidential panel that addressed Africa's potential to play a larger role in global value chains.
Thu, 09 Nov 2023 13:13:34 GMT
