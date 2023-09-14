Share
Angola Oil & Gas 2023: Fostering diversity, inclusion & mentorship in the oil & gas industry
While critical to the industry, women's participation remains a central challenge globally. This panel discussion will look at practical ways to increase women's participation across the entire energy value chain.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 16:14:49 GMT
