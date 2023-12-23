Share
Apple Executives Johny Srouji And John Ternus Talk About Chips, AI And Innovation
In this full interview, CNBC reporter Katie Tarasov sits down with Apple’s head of silicon, Johny Srouji, and senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, for a rare discussion about Apple’s growing chip business, geopolitical risks in Taiwan and what’s next in AI. Produced by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Sydney Boyo Camera: Andrew Evers, Jeniece Pettitt, Sydney Boyo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Apple
Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:00:09 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.