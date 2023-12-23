Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Apple Executives Johny Srouji And John Ternus Talk About Chips, AI And Innovation

In this full interview, CNBC reporter Katie Tarasov sits down with Apple’s head of silicon, Johny Srouji, and senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, for a rare discussion about Apple’s growing chip business, geopolitical risks in Taiwan and what’s next in AI. Produced by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Sydney Boyo Camera: Andrew Evers, Jeniece Pettitt, Sydney Boyo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Apple
Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:00:09 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top