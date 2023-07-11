Share
Are Gen Zs the most challenging generation to work with? 3 in 4 managers think so
There are an estimated 1.8 billion adolescents and youth between the ages of 10 and 24, making up the largest generation of young people in history. And youth between the ages of 15 and 24 make up 34% of the global labor force in 2022. Gen Z, loosely defined as those born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s, is the latest generation to enter the workforce. A survey done by Resume Builder, a resource website for job seekers, revealed that around 3 out of 4 managers find that Gen Z is the most challenging generation to work with. “Generations were more prepared for the workforce than they are now,” Stacie Haller, Resume Builder’s chief career advisor shared in an interview with CNBC. Noting that Gen Z employees had to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, she added: ”[Gen Zs] didn’t even have an opportunity to relate to people at all in a workplace. They were thrown into an environment that people who do have that experience are still struggling with.” Ziad Ahmed, the founder of JUV Consulting, a digital marketing agency staffed entirely by Gen Z employees, told CNBC that managing young people is also a challenge for him. “A new employee has no standard of comparison, regardless of generation,” the 24-year-old said. Watch the video to see the different perspectives of both Gen Z employees and managers. #CNBC #GenZ #Millennials #Work #workfromhome ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 10:00:01 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.