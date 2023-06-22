ACCRA, 19 JUNE 2023: The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and ARISE Integrate Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) today in Accra signed a term sheet for a US$400 million tranche under a proposed US$1 billion global credit facility to support ARISE IIP in the development of industrial parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in several African countries and to avail funding to meet trade finance requirements and to finance capital expenditure in support of expansion of operating Industrial Parks..

Signed by Ms. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, for Afreximbank, and Gagan Gupta, CEO ARISE IIP, for the company, at the ongoing Afreximbank Annual Meetings, the facility represents a continuation of the support provided by the Bank to ARISE IIP with close to US$700 million availed to the company over the past decade for the development of industrial parks and special economic zones in Gabon, Togo and Benin.

Afreximbank has also invested in ARISE IIP through its Fund for Export Development in Africa which availed a convertible loan to ARISE IIP in 2022.

Afreximbank is cognizant that most economies with the fastest growing exports have well-developed SEZ programmes which have led to employment creation. SEZs also help to structurally transform economies away from informality, promoting industrialization and supporting the growth of Intra-African trade and investments.