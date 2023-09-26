WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) – The Institute of International Finance said on Monday it would still hold its annual membership meeting in Marrakech on Oct. 12-14, following the World Bank and International Monetary Fund decision to stick to their own Morocco meeting plans after a devastating Sept. 8 earthquake.

The IIF, the global banking industry’s premier trade group, said its parallel meeting would bring together central bankers, policymakers and top finance executives to discuss key issues, including the global economic outlook, climate transition finance and emerging market debt.

The group said it will offer its members opportunities to support local vendors and artisans in the Marrakech community and donate to World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts in Morocco, its designated charity for the meetings.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake centered 45 miles (72 km) from Marrakech killed more than 2,900 people and damaged nearly 60,000 homes in 2,930 villages, mostly in the High Atlas mountains, with a total population of 2.8 million people, the Moroccan government said on Friday.