Share
Banks drive equities bull run
Investors are fixed on stocks of UBA, GTCo and Access Holdings as analysts say they expect the positive momentum to continue on the back of improved sentiments. Praise Ihansekhien, Team Lead at Meristem Research joins CNBC Africa for some market discussions.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 15:15:50 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.