Share
Bargain hunting drives bearish equities
The Nigerian equities market remained in the negative territory as investors resume bargain hunting on large cap stocks. Analysts say they expect mixed sentiments next week. Olamofe Mathew, an Analyst at EDC Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Fri, 08 Sep 2023 14:42:43 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.