Bargain hunting drives bullish equities
The Nigerian equities market has sustained the bullish run with banking stocks driving investors sentiments. Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa to discuss this sentiment.
Mon, 07 Aug 2023 07:47:05 GMT
