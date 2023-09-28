Share
Bearish sentiments persist in Nigerian equities
The Nigerian equities market is resuming bearish after Wednesday’s Eid Maulud holiday. Market watchers expect the market to remain mixed with a tilt to the bears. Sodiq Safiriyu, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities join CNBC Africa for market updates.
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 14:09:18 GMT
