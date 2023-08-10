Share
Biden’s executive order may have a ‘chilling’ effect on U.S. tech investments in China: Professor
Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University, discusses U.S. President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order aimed at regulating new U.S. investments and expertise that supports Chinese development of sensitive technologies
Thu, 10 Aug 2023 18:31:05 GMT
