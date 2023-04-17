Bitcoin dips below $30,000 to start the week as crypto investors refocus on economic concerns

Cryptocurrencies fell on Monday as investors put excitement from Ethereum’s “Shapella” upgrade behind them and refocused on upcoming bank earnings and recession concerns.

Bitcoin fell 3% to $29,515.35, according to Coin Metrics, falling below the key $30,000 it hit last week for the first time since June. Meanwhile, ether was lower by 2.8% but maintained the $2,000 it broke through last week.

Crypto is coming off a winning week in which prices were boosted by optimism around Ethereum’s latest tech upgrade, dubbed “Shapella” (also known as “Shanghai”). The update is meant to bring greater liquidity to the network by allowing “locked up” ether to be withdrawn and ultimately draw in more institutional interest in the long term. Bitcoin and ether advanced 8% and 12%, respectively, for the week.

This week, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a small correction in prices, according to Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese bitcoin exchange Bitbank, and there could be some selling pressure as some investors may want to take profits from the previous week.