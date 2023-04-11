Bitcoin tops $30,000 for the first time since June ahead of key inflation data; ether nears $2,000

Bitcoin climbed on Monday evening, topping the key psychological level of $30,000 as investors awaited key inflation data later in the week that could steer crypto prices.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap rose 7% to $30,193.25 for the first time since June, according to Coin Metrics. Ether advanced more than 3.5% to $1,925.11 for the first time since August as investors awaited the Ethereum network’s latest tech upgrade, scheduled for Wednesday.

Now that bitcoin has touched $30,000, a move into the mid- to high-30s will be “likely” if it pushes through with conviction and would “force short speculators to cover and buy instead,” said James Lavish, managing partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund. “Some investors are trying to get positioned ahead of that,” he said.

Traders are likely speculating that Wednesday’s consumer price index number “could come in at a level that gives the Fed reason to think about pausing raising rates in the next meeting, thereby giving a boost to assets like bitcoin,” Lavish added.